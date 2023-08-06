AEW Pays Tribute to Dennis Condrey After Collision Ends

AEW’s FTR and CM Punk paid tribute to the Midnight Express’ Dennis Condrey following the end of Saturday’s AEW Collision. Condrey was ringside for the show and PWInsider reports that FTR joined Punk in the ring after the show and said that tonight, the traditional Horsemen Country label for the area can be renamed to FTR country. Dax Hardwood praised Ricky Steamboat and then pointed out Condrey in the audience, calling the Midnight Express the greatest tag team of all time.

Bobby Cruise helped Condrey into the ring and Punk took some time to praise Steamboat, and said that without Condry there is no FTR. He embraced Condrey Dax talked about how Condrey gave so muich to the business and changed the course of pro wrestling and tag team wrestling, saying that everything he has and owns is thanks to Condrey. He noted that the best working heels in the world are Tully Blanchard, Fit Finlay and Condrey.

Cash Wheeler said that he’s happy to have come home to this and have the AEW fans support them, thanking the audience. Condrey then took the microphone and called FTR the best team in the world, saying that they’ve keep the Midnight Express alive with their music. He thanked them and his wife.