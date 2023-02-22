wrestling / News
AEW Teases “QTV” Coming Soon On AEW Dark
February 21, 2023
Something new is coming to AEW, with a mysterious QTV promo airing on AEW Dark. Tuesday’s show saw the quick promo that provided no details other than to say that QTV — whatever that is — is “coming soon.”
There’s no word on what exactlt QTV is, whether it’s a new group or talent or something else entirely. You can see the teaser below:
#QTV coming soon #AEWDark pic.twitter.com/pseBKRLviE
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 22, 2023
