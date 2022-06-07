AEW Rampage Programming Update, TNT Wraps Up NHL Coverage for This Season

– As noted by PWInsider, TNT wrapped up its NHL 2022 season coverage last night. As such, AEW Rampage will now be airing back on its regularly scheduled timeslot at 10:00 pm EST on a regular basis.

Preemptions could happen again later this year during the playoff season for Major League Baseball, but that gaming broadcast schedule has not yet been made. Beyond that, there wouldn’t be any other potential causes for disruption to Rampage on TNT until March 2023.

Last Friday’s edition of AEW Rampage on TNT was a live broadcast held at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California. The show aired in its usual timeslot.