AEW Rampage Rating Drops in Fast Nationals to Potential Series Low

The fast nationals have been reported for last night’s AEW Rampage, and they were down for the Black Friday episode. Friday’s show did an overnight estimate of a 0.17 demo rating and 403,000 viewers per Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast.

Much like the Smackdown numbers, these are estimates and will almost certainly adjust in the final numbers. With that out of the way, the numbers are down 22.7% and 27.5% from the final numbers for last week’s show and, if they hold, will represent lows for Rampage since debuting in August. The previous ratings low was a 0.17 for the October 8th show, and the previous low in overall viewership was 471,000 for the October 15th episode.

As noted in the Smackdown report, Black Friday often sees a drop in numbers. However, we don’t have AEW Rampage numbers from previous years due to its young age to compare. Smackdown held much better, down only 3.9% and 4.7% from last week’s final ratings.