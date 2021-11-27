Hall’s AEW Rampage Review 11.26.21  

Rampage

Date: November 26, 2021

Location: Wintrust Arena, Chicago, Illinois

Commentators: Taz, Ricky Starks, Chris Jericho, Excalibur

The Chicago swing continues and this time around we have the short form show. There are a few matches announced this week, including the Confirmed Time Period vs. the Best Friends and Riho vs. Britt Baker. That makes for a good start to the show and we should be in for a fun night. Let’s get to it.

Opening sequence.

Adam Cole/Bobby Fish vs. Best Friends

Fish kicks away at Yuta to start but it’s quickly off to Cassidy vs. Cole for pockets vs. Boom. Cole blocks another pockets reach and gets flipped down by the arm. Cassidy flips around Cole to increase the frustration and it’s back to Yuta for two off a backsplash. Yuta gets taken into the corner though and the double teaming puts him in trouble. Cole kicks him down and we take a break.

Back with Cassidy getting knocked off the apron but getting back up for the hot tag anyway. Some slow motion kicks annoy Cole and Fish and it’s stereo dives to take them down on the floor. Cassidy hits a big dive on Fish and Yuta hits an even bigger frog splash for two on Cole. Stundog Millionaire into a German suplex into a jackknife cover gets the same with Fish making the save.

Fish dragon screws Cassidy’s leg and grabs a kneebar but Yuta makes a save of his own. Beach Break hits Cole but Fish drives Cassidy into the corner. Yuta is back in with a fisherman’s buster for two on Fish as Cassidy is sent into the steps. Back in and Fish catches Yuta on top, setting up a super Falcon Arrow to pin Yuta at 12:55.

Rating: B-. Solid back and forth match here with the right team winning. Cole and Fish have had some issues getting their footing but they shouldn’t be losing to this version of the Best Friends. I’m sure Cassidy will get another chance at them in the future, but this was good action with the correct ending so I can’t complain all that much.

Tony Nese wants the TNT Title on Dynamite. He isn’t impressed with Sammy Guevara, who comes in to say Nese hasn’t done a thing around here. The open challenge is accepted though and they’re on for next week. Nese punches him down and puts a knee in the bad ribs.

Riho vs. Britt Baker

Non-title, Rebel and Jamie Hayter are here with Baker and Riho gets a title shot if she wins. Riho takes her down by the arm to start but has to go to the ropes to escape a quick Lockjaw attempt. A dropkick puts Baker on the floor and Riho hits a huge dive onto all three of them. Baker gets in a shot of her own back inside though and we take a break.

Back with Baker cutting off Riho’s comeback but getting sent into the corner for the running knee. Riho misses the top rope double stomp though and it’s an Air Raid Crash for two. A northern lights suplex gives Riho two more and now the top rope double stomp can connect for two more. Baker avoids the running knees in the corner and tries the fisherman’s neckbreaker, only to get countered into a rollup for the pin at 11:11.

Rating: C+. It’s strange to see Baker lose clean but Riho is certainly a top star in the division so this is hardly some complete shock. I don’t think Riho is any real threat to win the title but at least they have something set up for later. Baker needs something to fill in her time until she’s ready for the Thunder Rosa rematch and this is a good choice.

2.0 and Daniel Garcia are ready for Eddie Kingston and promise to be all serious. Kingston tells them to shut up because they’re not ready for him.

Daniel Garcia vs. Eddie Kingston

2.0 is in Garcia’s corner. Garcia charges at him to start and gets grappled to the mat. Back up and Garcia sends him outside, where Kingston beats up 2.0 to make things easier. Kingston gets back in and Garcia stomps him down in the corner before starting in on the knee. Kingston pokes him in the eye and bites away to escape but the knee gives him trouble as we take a break.

Back with Garcia staying on the knee but Kingston gets in a shot for a breather. The Saito suplex is blocked though and Garcia is right back on the knee. The heel hook sends Kingston to the ropes so Garcia just hammers on him instead. Kingston fights back up but the knee gives out to keep him in trouble. The slugout goes to Kingston but Garcia blasts him with a running clothesline. Garcia knees him in the face, only to get caught with the Saito suplex. The spinning backfist gives Kingston the pin at 15:00.

Rating: B. I thought this was wrapping up a few times and they just kept beating on each other. Kingston is one of those guys you want to see fight so he can somehow pull out the win in the end and that’s what you got here. Garcia is a good technical villain but there is something great about someone hitting a spinning fist to the face for a pin.

Post match 2.0 comes info for the beatdown but Chris Jericho gets off commentary to make the save.

Results

Bobby Fish/Adam Cole b. Best Friends – Super Michinoku Driver to Yuta

Riho b. Britt Baker – Cradle

Eddie Kingston b. Daniel Garcia – Spinning backfist

