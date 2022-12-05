AEW Rampage Rating Hits Low Point, Viewership Down

AEW Rampage took a dip to a series low rating on Friday, with the audience also down. Friday’s episode scored a 0.08 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 361,000 viewers, down 27.3% and 12.2% from the previous week’s 0.11 demo rating and 411,000 viewers. The demo rating was the lowest for the show to date, with the previous low being 0.11 which it has hit several times. The total audience was a low for the timeslot, with the previous overall low being 292,000 viewers for a 5:30 PM ET episode on May 6th.

Rampage ranked #60 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily. Like Smaackdown, the show was affected by the PAC-12 football championship airing on FOX, which won the night across TV with a 1.57 demo rating and 6.234 million viewers. The NBA games on ESPN scored the top top spots among cable originals with a 0.53 demo rating/1.590 million viewers and a 0.47/1.431 million.

Rampage is averaging a 0.158 demo rating and 461,000 viewers in 2022.