AEW Rampage Has Drop in Viewership and Ratings, Drops to No. 10 in Rankings

– Per Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston, last Friday’s edition of AEW Rampage had slight drops in its overall numbers. Last week’s show drew an average audience of 428,000 viewers and a 0.15 rating in the P18-49 key ratings demo.

The average audience of 428,000 viewers fell from last week’s viewership of 486,000 viewers. The key demo fell slightly from last week’s rating, where the show drew 0.16.

Per Showbuzz Daily, AEW Rampage ranked No. 10 in cable originals for Friday night. It fell from its No. 3 slot from last week. The show ranked No. 24 overall including broadcast primetime and cable TV progamming.

Tucker Carlson Tonight on FNC topped the ratings for Friday with a 0.26. The Five on FNC topped cable viewership with 3.183 million viewers.

AEW Rampage, Friday on TNT (10-11pm):

428,000 viewers

P18-49 rating: 0.15 WWE Smackdown on Fox (8-10pm):

2,129,000 viewers

P18-49 rating: 0.47

📊 https://t.co/1SscdBCpr8 pic.twitter.com/5qOZ6tXwT1 — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) July 11, 2022