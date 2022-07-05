wrestling / News
AEW Rampage Draws Highest Viewership Since April
The viewership for the July 1st edition of AEW Rampage has been revealed with Brandon Thurston reporting the show drew 486,000 viewers on TNT, this is up from the 422,000 viewers the show drew the prior week. The show was headlined by Toni Storm vs. Nyla Rose. In terms of the 18 to 49 demographic the show scored 0.16, which is up from the 0.12 demo the show drew last Friday.
The show ranked #3 for the day in Original Cable Telecasts, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is the highest viewership total since April 22, 2022.
AEW Rampage, Friday on TNT (10-11pm):
486,000 viewers
P18-49 rating: 0.16
WWE Smackdown on Fox (8-10pm):
2,142,000 viewers
P18-49 rating: 0.49
