AEW Rampage Will Air On Tuesdays On ITV in The UK

F4WOnline reports that starting this week, AEW Rampage will air on ITV4 on Tuesday nights at 11:05 PM, with a replay late Thursday night on ITV. This week will have a late night airing between 11:40 PM and 12:40 AM.

ITV’s main station is the second most-watched network in the UK after BBC 1. Rampage previously only aired on FITE as part of the monthly pay service in the country. Those who subscribe get both AEW shows live and commercial free.

Meanwhile, Dynamite, which airs late Friday nights on ITV4, will now air on ITV on Monday nights. It will now air its full two hours instead of an edited one-hour show. The show usually airs in revolving time slot starting at 11 PM or later. It usually has between 100,000 and 185,000 viewers in the country on Friday nights. The Monday night show has had over 250,000 viewers, making it the most widely-seen wrestling show in the UK. This is due to ITV, as WWE programs are on a pay TV service with less distribution.