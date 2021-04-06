wrestling / News

AEW Releases Additional Tickets for The House Always Wins

April 6, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has announced that additional seat pods are now available for the company’s first non-televised live event, The House Always Wins. You can view the announcement below.

Tickets for the event are available AEWTix.com. The event is slated for Friday, April 9 at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

