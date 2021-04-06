wrestling / News
AEW Releases Additional Tickets for The House Always Wins
April 6, 2021 | Posted by
– All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has announced that additional seat pods are now available for the company’s first non-televised live event, The House Always Wins. You can view the announcement below.
Tickets for the event are available AEWTix.com. The event is slated for Friday, April 9 at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.
Due to popular demand, additional seat pods are available to purchase for AEW's #theHouseAlwaysWins, Friday, April 9 with a 7pm Bell Time. All tickets are $30 (plus fees)… https://t.co/rFcIFUPD6k, via email [email protected] or by phone 904-633-2000 pic.twitter.com/2BI19EtQAW
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 6, 2021
