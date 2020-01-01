wrestling / News

Various News: AEW Releases Cold Open For Tonight’s Dynamite, Fighting With My Family Headed To Hulu, Future New Day Podcast To Feature Fan Questions

January 1, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– AEW has released the cold open for tonight’s episode of Dynamite, which takes place in Jacksonville, Florida. The tweet asks if The Elite are still elite.

– WWE Studios’ Fighting with My Family will debut on Hulu on January 30. It is currently available for Netflix in the UK.

– WWE will be taking fan questions for a future episode of The New Day: Feel the Power podcast.

