Various News: AEW Releases Cold Open For Tonight’s Dynamite, Fighting With My Family Headed To Hulu, Future New Day Podcast To Feature Fan Questions
– AEW has released the cold open for tonight’s episode of Dynamite, which takes place in Jacksonville, Florida. The tweet asks if The Elite are still elite.
Here is a sneak peek at TONIGHT's #AEWDynamite cold open… are #TheElite, still Elite?
Watch LIVE on @tntdrama at 8/7c #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/zpqvjTbge6
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) January 1, 2020
– WWE Studios’ Fighting with My Family will debut on Hulu on January 30. It is currently available for Netflix in the UK.
– WWE will be taking fan questions for a future episode of The New Day: Feel the Power podcast.
#TheNewDay is reaching into the mailbag for a future episode of #NewDayPod, so ask YOUR questions for @WWEBigE @TrueKofi & @XavierWoodsPhD using #AskNewDayPod!
— WWE (@WWE) January 1, 2020
