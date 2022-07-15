wrestling / News

AEW Releases New Music Compilation Album

July 15, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Symphony: Series I Image Credit: AEW

AEW has released another music compilation album in the Symphony Series. The company announced on Twitter today that they’ve released the album, which has symphonic interpretations of AEW theme songs, on streaming platforms. The four-track album is as follows:

1. “Fight Of the Valkyrie (Bryan Danielson Symphony)” – AEW, Mikey Rukus
2. “Battle Cry (Kenny Omega Symphony)” – AEW, Zane Oliver
3. “It’s Live (Ricky Starks Symphony)” – AEW, Mikey Rukus
4. “The Dynamite Symphony” – AEW, Mikey Rukus

