wrestling / News
AEW Releases New Music Compilation Album
AEW has released another music compilation album in the Symphony Series. The company announced on Twitter today that they’ve released the album, which has symphonic interpretations of AEW theme songs, on streaming platforms. The four-track album is as follows:
1. “Fight Of the Valkyrie (Bryan Danielson Symphony)” – AEW, Mikey Rukus
2. “Battle Cry (Kenny Omega Symphony)” – AEW, Zane Oliver
3. “It’s Live (Ricky Starks Symphony)” – AEW, Mikey Rukus
4. “The Dynamite Symphony” – AEW, Mikey Rukus
#AEW SYMPHONY: SERIES I
NOW AVAILABLE on all streaming platforms! The 1st installment of brand new, symphonic interpretations of your favorite @AEWMusic Themes by @MikeyRukus and @zaneolivermusic!
Stream NOW! pic.twitter.com/IQ1gdaAca6
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 15, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Note on the Backstage Plans For Cora Jade’s Recent Heel Turn On NXT 2.0
- The Undertaker Reflects On His WrestleMania Matches With Shawn Michaels & Triple H, What Made Them So Great
- Ric Flair Takes Shot At Chris Jericho Following AEW Dynamite Segment
- Jeff Jarrett On Scott Steiner’s ‘Big Poppa Pump’ Character In WCW, Steiner’s Transformation Into Singles Star