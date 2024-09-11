– As previously reported, Totally Harmless Concept, LLC recently filed a trademark for “The Hurt Syndicate” and other previously-dead trademarks related to MVP and Ghetto Strong Style. Fightful Select has a report on AEW potentially bringing a revamped version of the now-defunct WWE stable, The Hurt Business, to the promotion as The Hurt Syndicate.

Per the report, AEW has had discussions with former WWE Superstars Bobby Lashley, MVP, and Shelton Benjamin. However, it’s reportedly unknown if a deal with the talents is done or imminent. Fightful also notes that there have been discussions and plans to continue a faction similar to The Hurt Business outside of WWE. So it appears AEW might have plans to use The Hurt Syndicate later on.

Lashley and MVP recently departed from WWE, becoming free agents a short while ago. Benjamin was released by WWE in September 2023 and is currently an unrestricted free agent.

AEW has a Tag Team Casino Gauntlet match scheduled for tonight’s Dynamite. All the talents for the gauntlet are unknown. Fightful notes that there hasn’t been any word about MVP, Lashley, and/or Benjamin being involved with the match on tonight’s show.

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite is being held at the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. The show will be broadcast live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST.