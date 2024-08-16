New Trademark Filed For The Hurt Syndicate

A new trademark has been filed for The Hurt Syndicate from Totally Harmless Concept, LLC. Fightful reports that the LLC, which previously filed now-dead trademarks on MVP and Ghetto Strong Style, filed for the trademark on “The Hurt Syndicate” on August 15th.

The trademark is described as follows:

“Clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, ties as clothing, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands as clothing; bandanas.”

MVP was officially moved to WWE’s alumni section on Friday along with Bobby Lashley. The Hurt Business was the name of the WWE stable consisting of MVP, Lashley, Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander. Of the four, only Alexander is still with WWE.