AEW News: Ricky Starks Confirmed Signed With AEW, Highlights From Main Event & MJF vs. Billy Gunn

– It’s official: following his match on this week’s AEW Dynamite, Ricky Starks is All Elite. After he challenged Cody for the TNT Championship but was unsuccessful, Tony Khan announced that Starks has signed with the company:

Thank you @starkmanjones for a great effort tonight. While he didn’t win the open challenge & the TNT Title, he opened a lot of eyes on #AEWDynamite. Thank you @CodyRhodes & Arn for nominating a great challenger; I was glad to sanction the match. Now: congrats Ricky you earned it pic.twitter.com/K9dTVRlv1I — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 18, 2020

– AEW posted highlights from the main event match between Le Sex Gods and Best Friends, as well as MJF vs. Billy Gunn: