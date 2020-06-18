wrestling / News

AEW News: Ricky Starks Confirmed Signed With AEW, Highlights From Main Event & MJF vs. Billy Gunn

June 18, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– It’s official: following his match on this week’s AEW Dynamite, Ricky Starks is All Elite. After he challenged Cody for the TNT Championship but was unsuccessful, Tony Khan announced that Starks has signed with the company:

– AEW posted highlights from the main event match between Le Sex Gods and Best Friends, as well as MJF vs. Billy Gunn:

