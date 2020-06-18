Ricky Starks, Abadon Make Debuts on AEW Dynamite

Two wrestlers made their debuts on tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Ricky Starks and Abadon. On tonight’s episode, former NWA Champion Starks came out to challenge for Cody’s AEW TNT Championship but failed to capture the title.

Meanwhile, Abadon was Anna Jay’s opponent earlier in the show and quickly dominated Jay with a quick win. After the match, it was noted that Abadon is “All Elite” as you can see below.

While this is Abadon’s AEW Dynamite debut, she previously faced Hikaru Shida on an episode of AEW Dark.