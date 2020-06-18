wrestling / News
Ricky Starks, Abadon Make Debuts on AEW Dynamite
Two wrestlers made their debuts on tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Ricky Starks and Abadon. On tonight’s episode, former NWA Champion Starks came out to challenge for Cody’s AEW TNT Championship but failed to capture the title.
Meanwhile, Abadon was Anna Jay’s opponent earlier in the show and quickly dominated Jay with a quick win. After the match, it was noted that Abadon is “All Elite” as you can see below.
While this is Abadon’s AEW Dynamite debut, she previously faced Hikaru Shida on an episode of AEW Dark.
Absolute @starkmanjones has ARRIVED and is ready to take your #TNTChampion @CodyRhodes to the limit!
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our International fans. #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/yQ8i9Pz04q
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) June 18, 2020
Welcome to the team, ABADON is #AllElite pic.twitter.com/2wbMf5Vs8v
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) June 18, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Stu Bennett Not Shutting the Door on an In-Ring Return to Wrestling, Says He Won’t Go Back as a Full-Time Wrestler
- Rusev Says Chris Jericho Is One of the Greatest Wrestlers Ever, Recalls Jericho Encouraging Him To Go To Vince McMahon If He Wasn’t Happy With Something
- WWE Responds To Former WWE Wrestler Accusing Them Of Threatening Careers of Talent Refusing to Work In Saudi Arabia
- Drew McIntyre Responds to Lana Saying She Should’ve Slept With Him Instead of Lashley