Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Hey folks! This is Jeremy, Tony will be in shortly. We’re live and starting off with the AEW Tag Team Championship match, so let’s get into it!



Match 1: The Natural Nightmares vs. Hangman Page & Kenny Omega

Dustin and Omega start it off and they lock up. Dustin off the ropes, some counter flipping and ducking until Omega hits a chop and then goes for the One Winged Angel but Dustin counters. A bit more counter-wrestling until Omega hits a rana and Dustin fires back with one of his own. Omega tags Page in, Marshall in as well and they circle. Page with a waistlock into a headlock on the ground, they’re up and go off the ropes, then trade strikes and Page takes control with chops and slaps. Page off the ropes, right into a dropkick by QT. He comes off the ropes, Page ducks and kicks QT in the head. Omega in for a springboard shot to the ribs, followed by a chop. Omega in control, sends Marshall off the ropes, he floats over and hits a suplex on Kenny! Dustin tagged in, he takes over and sends Omega into the turnbuckle hard. Rhodes with a couple of elbow drops and he pins for two. QT tagged in, double-team side Russian legsweep, QT gets a two-count. Backbreaker on Omega gets another two.

Britt Baker is at the announcers’ side sending notes, she doesn’t like Tony’s green tie.

QT slows it down and tags in Dustin, rake across the back and snapmare into a chinlock. Omega fights back, gets a big right hand, Omega goes off the ropes right into a back body drop. Omega counters a charge with a back elbow, Kintaro Clutch and he rolls over to tag in Page, QT in as wel. Page is on fire, he comes out of the corner and turns Marshall inside out with a clothesline. Springboard clothesline knocks Dustin off the apron! He tages out QT and then dives to take Dustin out on the floor. Sliding lariat on Marshall gets two.