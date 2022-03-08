wrestling / News
AEW Road to Dynamite Previews TNT Championship Match, More
March 8, 2022 | Posted by
AEW is heading to Ft. Myers for this week’s TV, and their new Road to Dynamite video previews Wednesday’s TNT Championship and more. You can see the video below, which looks at Sammy Guevara’s title defense against Scorpio Sky as well as Paige VanZant coming to Dynamite to sign with the company and more:
More Trending Stories
- Steve Austin Accepts Challenge from Kevin Owens for WrestleMania 38 (Video)
- Footage of Becky Lynch Injury, Lynch Cuts Promo on Bianca Belair Backstage at WWE Raw
- Keith Lee On Vince McMahon’s Vision For His ‘Bearcat’ Character, What He Thinks Led To WWE Release
- Ask 411 Wrestling: Did Hulk Hogan Ever Sell His Wrestlemania III Trunks?