AEW Road to Dynamite Previews TNT Championship Match, More

March 8, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

AEW is heading to Ft. Myers for this week’s TV, and their new Road to Dynamite video previews Wednesday’s TNT Championship and more. You can see the video below, which looks at Sammy Guevara’s title defense against Scorpio Sky as well as Paige VanZant coming to Dynamite to sign with the company and more:

