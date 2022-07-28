AEW News: ROH Stars Not Backstage At Dynamite, Reaction to Canada Announcement

– A new report notes that several stars who worked ROH Death Before Dishonor were not backstage at tonight’s AEW Dynamite. PWInsider reports that neither The Briscoes nor Jonathan Gresham were backstage at the show and the only performer from the event who isn’t an AEW regular who was backstage was Prince Nana.

– The site also notes that there was “a lot of excitement” regarding the company’s debut in Toronto this October from the company’s Canadian talent. As noted the company will debut in Toronto on October 12th and 13th.