wrestling / News
AEW News: Rumor Killer on Shinsuke Nakamura Being Backstage At Dynamite, Yuji Nagata Comments On Match With Jon Moxley
– Despite rumors to the contrary, Shinsuke Nakamura was not backstage at this week’s AEW Dynamite. Rumors had floated around the internet that the WWE star was backstage at Dynamite after photos of him speaking with Yuji Nagata had resurfaced, but PWInsider reports that those photos were not taken at Dynamite has had been suggested.
Nagata appeared on Wednesday’s Dynamite, facing Jon Moxley in a losing effort to capture the IGWP United States Championship. On a related note, the site reports that WCW alumnus Sonny Onoo was in attendance backstage.
– Speaking of Nagata, he discussed his match with Jon Moxley on Twitter, writing (tranlated by Google):
“The bodies became tattered due to each other’s struggles, but at the end it was no side.
Cheers to Moxley, AEW, the United States, and professional wrestling fans around the world!!”
お互いガンガンやりあって身体はボロボロになっちゃったけど、、最後はノーサイド。
モクスリーに、AEWに、全米に、世界中のプロレスファンに乾杯ゼァ‼️#yujinagata #jonmoxley #aew #njpw pic.twitter.com/DNNqTBfQDd
— 永田裕志 (@nagata769) May 14, 2021
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Wanting ‘Fresh Faces’ On RAW, Smackdown Wrestler May Be Moved
- Notes On Last Week’s Smackdown: Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns Went Off-Script, Details On Who Was Backstage
- More Details On AEW Dynamite Episodes Not Airing On Wednesdays Next Month
- Paige Trolls Fans With ‘Plastic Surgery’ Filter Photo