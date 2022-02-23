AEW Reportedly Signing Another Top Free Agent

A new report states that AEW is adding another big free agent to their roster. Fightful Select reports that Shane “Swerve” Strickland, aka Swerve Scott and Sw3rve The Realest, is signing onto the company. The site reports that many in AEW have been operating under the assumption that Strickland was signing onto the company since January, and that the deal is in effect starting the first week of March.

Strickland has stayed busy since he and the rest of Hit Row were released from WWE in mid-November shortly after they debuted on Smackdown. There have been reports of multiple companies being interested in him, and he has been announced for NJPW Strong Style Evolved in March, a return to GCW in April, and the second TERMINUS event tomorrow. ROH has had an interest in booking him but it hasn’t been announced and probably will not happen with his AEW signing, while he is not under any kind of contract with NJPW.

Fightful’s report also notes that according to several people, AEW views Strickland as a potential crossover star.