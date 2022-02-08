Swerve Strickland Reportedly Shown Interest By Multiple Promotions

A new report notes that WWE alumnus Swerve Strickland is seeing interest from multiple companies following his release. As previously noted, Strickland was released alongside the rest of Hit Row from WWE in mid-November. Fightful Select reports that several companies have made contact with Strickland about bringing him in to work with them, and that plans are in the works from at least one “major” promotion to work with him.

The site notes that AEW asked about Strickland’s availability very soon after he became a free agent, and that NJPW USA has reached out with “at least a very firm overture.” Most people also expect MLW, where he previously worked, to make an effort to bring him in if they have not already done so.

Strickland is set for TERMINUS’ second event, as well as Wrestling REVOLVER’s Swerve’s House event in April.