AEW Teams With Southland Conference, Will Present Custom Titles To Tournament Winners

AEW is partnering with The Southland Conference to present the conference’s tournament winners with custom titles. AEW announced the news om Monday as you can see below:

All Elite Wrestling and The Southland Conference have announced that AEW will provide a custom branded AEW/SLC Championship belt to the winners of various upcoming Southland Conference Tournaments across multiple sports throughout the year.

As part of the announcement, AEW stars Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR will have a special message for the SLC this Wednesday on Southland Football Opening Drive, which streams at 11 AM ET on ESPN+.

The AEW/SLC belt presentation will take place at every SLC Championship event. Click here for a full list of upcoming events.

The Southland Conference was founded in 1963 and comprises 12 schools within a driving range of the states of Louisiana and Texas. The conference has produced countless players who have made major impacts on the NCAA, NFL and MLB, with many capturing championships and awards.

For more information on the SLC, please visit www.southland.org.