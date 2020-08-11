Various News: AEW Trademarks Stadium Stampede, WWE Network Best of Alexa Bliss, Latest R-Truth Game Show

– Fightful reports that AEW filed a trademark for “Stadium Stampede” on August 6th. The first Stadium Stampede match took place at AEW Double or Nothing and featured The Elite and The Inner Circle.

“IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing television show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production in the nature of organization of exhibitions and performances of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media, namely, television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; sports entertainment, namely, wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service. FIRST USE: 20200523. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20200523”

– PWInsider reports that WWE Network has added their “Best of Alexa Bliss” series which features the following:

* Alexa Bliss vs. Becky Lynch for the SmackDown Women’s Championship (Tables Match) – TLC 2016

* Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss for the SmackDown Women’s Championship (Cage Match) – SmackDown, January 17, 2017

* Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley for the Raw Women’s Championship – Payback 2017

* Bayley vs. Emma vs. Nia Jax vs. Sasha Banks vs. Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women’s Championship – No Mercy 2017

* Mickie James vs. Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women’s Championship – TLC 2017

* Mickie James vs. Sonya Deville vs. Mandy Rose vs. Sasha Banks vs. Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women’s Championship (Elimination Chamber Match) – Elimination Chamber 2018

* Nia Jax vs. Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women’s Championship – WrestleMania 34

* Women’s Money In The Bank Match – Money In The Bank 2018

* Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross vs. Kabuki Warriors for the Women’s Tag Championship – WrestleMania 36

– Tyler Breeze and Fandango turn the tables on R-Truth as they bust into a remix of his entrance theme, “What’s Up?”, in the fifth episode of The R-Truth Game Show.