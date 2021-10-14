wrestling / News
AEW Star Ryo Mizunami Says She’s Back in the USA
October 13, 2021 | Posted by
It appears as if we may see Ryo Mizunami back in AEW sometime soon, as the Women’s Eliminator Tournament winner is back in the states. Mizunami posted to Twitter on Wednesday to announce that she’s back in the country, writing simply:
“Hello USA”
Mizunami noted back in September that she was going to come “to the United States to wrestle AEW again. I’m looking forward to seeing everyone in America.”
Mizunami has yet to be confirmed for an AEW return yet, but it would seem to be the obvious development from here.
Hello USA🇺🇸#ANIKI🕶 #BTStrip pic.twitter.com/yFWo7ElUDW
— 水波綾 (Ryo Mizunami) (@mizunami0324) October 13, 2021
