Various News: AEW Stars Reflect On All In At Wembley, CIMA & More Appear At SGW
– AEW has released a new video with its stars looking back at last summer’s All In at Wembley Stadium. You can see the video below as posted to AEW’s TikTok account:
@allelitewrestling What did you think of AEW’s Wembley debut last year? #aew #allelitewrestling #prowrestling #aewallin #aewallinlondon #wembleystadium #aewdynamite #aewrampage #aewcollision ♬ original sound – AllEliteWrestling
– Soft Ground Wrestling in Uganda had its Pearlmania event last week, with Check Shimatani of GLEAT taking on Kapeeka and CIMA making an appearance. You can see some clips from the event below:
https://twitter.com/SGWug/status/1778029450719850535
Lipanda vs Hamis Diamond pic.twitter.com/X3YCBYfuPY
— SGW @soft ground wrestling Uganda (@SGWug) April 5, 2024
https://twitter.com/SGWug/status/1776355971285074346
CIMA Japanese professional wrestler has visited softground today pic.twitter.com/mUIz9xAAk6
— SGW @soft ground wrestling Uganda (@SGWug) April 10, 2024
