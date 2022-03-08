AEW’s Swerve Strickland and Abadon File Trademarks on Ring Names

– PWInsider reports that newly signed AEW star Swerve Strickland, aka former WWE Superstar Isaiah “Swerve” Scott of Hit Row, filed trademarks on March 1 for his ring names “Swerve Strickland” and “Swerve. He filed the trademarks with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) for Goods & Services, and the description reads as follows:

“Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by professional wrestlers and entertainers rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the Internet or commercial online service; celebrity personal appearance services; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing information in the fields of sports, entertainment and related topics via an online community portal; Providing a website in the field of sports entertainment; Fan club services, organizing and staging events with fan club members, promoting the interest and participation of fan club members, and providing an online community forum for fan club members; Providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; Online journals, namely, blogs, in the fields of sports entertainment; shirts; hats; pants; jerseys; bandannas; shorts; socks; sweatshirts; backpacks; hoodies; jackets; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, boots, slippers; Toys, namely, action figures, accessories therefor; toy wrestling rings; playing cards; puzzles; board games; hand-held units for playing electronic game other than those adopted for use with an electronic display screen or monitor; stuffed toys; plush toys; lunch boxes; lunch bags; toy belts; knee and elbow pads for athletic use; toy foam hands; costume masks; novelty face masks; Photographs; posters; pictures; printed concert programs; printed backstage passes; collectible championship belts; Series of musical sound recordings and video recordings; Downloadable musical sound recordings featuring music, and downloadable ring tones for wireless telephones via a global computer network; Entertainment services, namely, live performances by a musical artist; Beverage ware, namely, cups, drinking glasses, mugs; Downloadable mobile applications for the streaming of audio and video content; downloadable ring tones, graphics and music via a global computer network and wireless devices; decorative refrigerator magnets; prerecorded CDs; DVD’s, digital video, television broadcast, streaming platforms and other yet to be known technologies containing trademark owner performing as a professional wrestler or a music recording artist or performing artist; Video games; gym bags; computer games; sunglasses; sunglass cases; bottle openers; drink coasters; stickers; trading cards; calendars; arcade games; card games.”

Meanwhile, PWInsider also reports that Abadon filed a trademark for her own ring name on March 3 under Goods & Services for apparel and the following:

Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.

As noted, AEW announced Swerve Strickland signing with the company last Sunday at AEW Revolution 2022.