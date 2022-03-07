wrestling / News

Swerve Strickland Appears At AEW Revolution, Signs With Company

March 6, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Swerve Strickland AEW Revolution Image Credit: AEW

Swerve Strickland is officially All Elite, making his AEW debut at Revolution and signing with the company. Tony Schiavone brought out Strickland following the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match and had him sign his contract.

Strickland has been considered a top free agent since WWE released Hit Row in November. You can see a clip from the segment below.

Our live coverage for AEW Revolution is here.

