Swerve Strickland Appears At AEW Revolution, Signs With Company
Swerve Strickland is officially All Elite, making his AEW debut at Revolution and signing with the company. Tony Schiavone brought out Strickland following the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match and had him sign his contract.
Strickland has been considered a top free agent since WWE released Hit Row in November. You can see a clip from the segment below.
Welcome to #AEW @swerveconfident Shane Strickland! #AEWRevolution is LIVE on PPV! Available on @BleacherReport & @FiteTV (Int.)! pic.twitter.com/afXZvALATv
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2022
It’s official! @swerveconfident is ALL ELITE!#AEWRevolution pic.twitter.com/nXOuAXryR1
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 7, 2022
