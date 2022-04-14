wrestling / News
AEW Teases New Stable On Dynamite
AEW hinted at the formation of a new stable on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw Red Velvet and Kiera Hogan take up seating in the area that the commentary team referred to as Jade Cargill’s Baddie Section during Marina Shafir and Skye Blue’s match.
Cargill confirmed that the two were on the invite list. She has been inviting fans and wrestlers to try to get on the list for a few weeks now.
INVITE ONLY #BADDIESECTION 💅🏾😎😈😇 https://t.co/rGCnc9IG0m
— Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) April 14, 2022
