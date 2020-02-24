AEW Teases The Dark Order’s ‘Exalted One’ Again, Promises ‘Everybody Dies’

All Elite Wrestling is still teasing the identity of the Dark Order’s leader, the Exalted One, with a new post that will raise some eyebrows of NJPW fans.

The post reads: “Everybody lives. Everybody dies. The Exalted One is near. The Exalted One arrives.”

“Everybody dies” is the catchphrase of Lance Archer, who was rumored last month to be in serious talks with AEW. This doesn’t confirm that he has signed or will even be the leader, of course. AEW has been very savvy with their teases. The Dark Order has suggested on TV it could be Christopher Daniels. Evil Uno referenced a Matt Hardy post when he said goodbye to WWE. Even Raven had a surprise cameo at Dynamite just for the purpose of being a red herring. This could just be another attempt to keep everybody guessing.