Lance Archer’s Talks With AEW Said To Be ‘Serious’

It was reported last week that Lance Archer is in ‘high-level talks’ with AEW after previously stating he was on a ‘tour to tour’ deal with NJPW. In the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer confirmed that the talks took place, saying there’s ‘definitely smoke to that fire.’ He said he didn’t know if it was a ‘done deal’ yet, but that the talks themselves were ‘serious’ and ‘legit’.