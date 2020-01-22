Lance Archer Rumored to be in ‘High-Level Talks’ With AEW

– According to a report by Sports Illustrated, NJPW star Lance Archer is in “high-level talks” with All Elite Wrestling (AEW). Multiple sources are said to have confirmed that Archer is in talks with the promotion.

Archer is currently scheduled to work NJPW’s New Beginning tour in the US, which starts later this week in Tampa, Florida and will run through February 1 in Atlanta, Georgia. Earlier this month, Lance Archer revealed in an interview with Fightful that he has a “tour to tour” deal with New Japan.

Overall, Archer (nee Lance Hoyt) had a very strong 2019, including a great showing in the G1 Climax tournament, where he defeated Will Ospreay. He would go on to win the vacant IWGP US title in a match against Juice Robinson at King of Pro Wrestling in October 2019. He later lost the title to the former champion Jon Moxley earlier this month at Wrestle Kingdom 14.

Overall, Archer has enjoyed some of the best success in his career in recent years. With his former tag team partner, Davey Boy Smith Jr., they held the IWGP tag team titles on three separate occasions and also the NOAH GHC tag team titles on two separate occasions.

Following Archer’s strong showing in 2019, this would definitely be a big signing for AEW. Archer is also a veteran of TNA (now Impact Wrestling). He had a short-lived run in WWE as Vance Archer from from 2009-2010.

You can also listen to 411mania’s own exclusive interview with Lance Archer from last month RIGHT HERE.