AEW Wishes Brodie Lee Jr. A Happy Birthday, MJF Reacts
January 17, 2021 | Posted by
Brodie Lee Jr. celebrated his birthday today, and both AEW and MJF took to Twitter to comment. Young Brodie — aka -1 of the Dark Order — received a birthday tweet from AEW, as you can see below. MJF, who is no fan of Brodie after getting a kendo shot from the young man at the Brodie Lee tribute show, shared his own reaction:
Happy Birthday -1 Brodie Lee Jr!#JOINDARKORDER pic.twitter.com/adbhd6Md5v
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 17, 2021
— Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) January 17, 2021
