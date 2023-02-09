World Tag Team Titles Change Hands On AEW Dynamite

We have new AEW World Tag Team Champions following this week’s episode of Dynamite. The Gunns defeated The Acclaimed on tonight’s show to capture the championships. The Gunns picked up the win and the titles when Colten Gunn hit Anthony Bowens with a title belt while the referr was down, after which Austin Gunn rolled Bowens up for the pinfall.

This marks the first title reign for The Gunns and ends The Acclaimed’s title reign at 140 days. The Acclaimed captured the titles from Swerve In Our Glory at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam in September.