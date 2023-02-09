wrestling / News
World Tag Team Titles Change Hands On AEW Dynamite
We have new AEW World Tag Team Champions following this week’s episode of Dynamite. The Gunns defeated The Acclaimed on tonight’s show to capture the championships. The Gunns picked up the win and the titles when Colten Gunn hit Anthony Bowens with a title belt while the referr was down, after which Austin Gunn rolled Bowens up for the pinfall.
This marks the first title reign for The Gunns and ends The Acclaimed’s title reign at 140 days. The Acclaimed captured the titles from Swerve In Our Glory at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam in September.
#AndNEW!!! #TheGunns @theaustingunn @coltengunn just snagged their first #AEW titles and are the NEW #AEW World Tag Team Champions!
What a night of action it's been here on #AEWDynamite on TBS! pic.twitter.com/CnAMhIKRus
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 9, 2023
Hi, yes. We'd like to report a robbery#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/OYIyAdYpsp
— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) February 9, 2023
