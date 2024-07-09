AEW x Adult Swim Battle For The Booty Announced For San Diego Comic Con

AEW stars will battle Adult Swim characters at a Battle for the Booty tournament at San Diego Comic-Con. As the Dark Puroresu Flowsion Twitter account notes, SDCC has announced the mixed tag team tournament for July 25th at the convention with the following matches set:

* Johnny TV & Taya Valkyrie vs. Fang & Meatwad

* Orange Cassidy & Willow Nightingale vs. Rachel & Mr Frog.

The event is described as follows (per The Wrap):

AEW x Adult Swim “Battle for the Booty” Wrestling Tournament

Happening Thursday, July 25 at 7:30 p.m., the event features a tag team tournament between AEW wrestlers versus “famous Adult Swim faces for a no-holds-barred event as each competitor vies for the chance to win the ‘Battle for the Booty’ title,” according to Adult Swim.

