AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Media Scrum Livestream Online

June 25, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II Image Credit: AEW

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door is in the books, and the post-show media scrum is online. You can check out the video below for the show, which will kick off after the PPV goes off the air.

Our live coverage of Forbidden Door is here.

