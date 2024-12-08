wrestling / News
AEW’s Big Bill & Lexy Nair Get Married Over the Weekend
December 8, 2024 | Posted by
– AEW star Big Bill and broadcaster Lexy Nair have officially tied the knot. Nair shared some photos from their wedding via social media, which you can see below. The couple announced their engagement in December 2022.
