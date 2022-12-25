W. Morrissey & Lexy Nair Announce Engagement

AEW’s W. Morrissey and Lexy Nair are set to tie the knot, with Nair announcing their engagement on Christmas Eve. The AEW interviewer posted to Twitter to announce that she and Morrissey, currently going as Big Bill in AEW, are engaged. She wrote in the post:

“Mr. & Mrs. Morrissey coming soon…”

AEW also retweeted the post, as you can see below.

Morrissey signed with AEW in August, while Nair has been with the company since 2020.

On behalf of 411, our congratulations to the happy couple.