AEW’s Next PPV Titled Revolution, Takes Place in February

– AEW has revealed the name and date their next PPV, and it will take place in February. The company announced on Wednesday that they will hold Revolution on Leap Year Day — February 29th, 2020 — at C2E2 in Chicago, Illinois. The full announcement is below:

December 11, 2019 – AEW is invading the popular C2E2 (Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo) with an explosive pay-per-view event on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the Wintrust Arena in downtown Chicago. REVOLUTION will be AEW’s fourth PPV offering, its first visit inside Chicago city limits, and its third visit back to the Midwestern wrestling hotbed.

The three-day C2E2 expo, which runs from Feb. 28-March 1, is the largest pop culture convention in the Midwest with more than 90,000 attendees. AEW will have a strong presence at the show with a dedicated booth, special meet-and-greet sessions with world-class talent, and other fan engagements.

REVOLUTION will feature electrifying and high-profile match-ups with stars such as AEW World Champion Chris Jericho, AEW World Tag Team Champions SCU, AEW Women’s World Champion Riho, Jon Moxley, Cody, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, Nyla Rose and Britt Baker all scheduled to appear. Just in time for holiday gifts, fans can purchase tickets for REVOLUTION on Friday, Dec. 20, at noon ET (11am CT/9am PT) at www.AEWTIX.com , www.ticketmaster.com. Tickets start at $20 and range up to $150 face value.

“REVOLUTION will be a huge pay-per-view event for AEW, featuring the biggest wrestling card we’ve ever presented, at the heart of a three-day destination event in partnership with C2E2,” said Tony Khan, President and CEO of AEW. “The experience in the South Loop of Chicago will be unlike anything we’ve seen in wrestling, and it will be all day, all night and all weekend.”

REVOLUTION will be live on PPV on Saturday, Feb. 29, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, and is available for purchase via iN DEMAND cable operators, DirecTV, DISH Network and B/R Live. International fans can purchase the event at FITE.TV.