Afa The Wild Samoan Undergoes Exploratory Heart Procedures

Afa The Wild Samoan recently underwent two exploratory heart procedures. An update was posted to the WWE Hall of Famer’s Facebook page announcing that Afa underwent the procedures to check his valves. The update noted that Afa was already home and was resting.

The update said:

“Yesterday Afa had two exploratory heart procedures to check his valves. In his own words: “I kicked out before the 1!” He is home and doing very well. Nothing keeps a Wild Samoan down! His follow up appointment is on the 20th to go over next steps. Keep him in your thoughts and prayers as he may need a valve replacement. But he’s up and at it, working hard on the WXW Seminar on January 13th and the first show of the year, February 17th, with proceeds to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association.

Afa was joking with and signing autographs for the hospital staff.”