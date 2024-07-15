wrestling / News
AIW Absolution XVII Results 7.13.24: Jeff Jarrett In Eight-Man Tag Match, More
AIW Absolution XVII took place on Saturday night with Jeff Jarrett, Danhausen and more competing. You can see the full results below from the Cleveland show, which aired on Triller TV, per Fightful:
* Joseline Navarro def. Xia Brookside
* AIW Tag Team Championship Match: PME def. Money Shot
* Mikey Montgomery def. Joey Janela
* Derek Dillinger def. Danhausen
* Submit or Surrender Match: Shaw Mason def. Dominic Garrini
* AIW Intense Championship Ladder Match: Wes Barkley def. Eric Taylor, Alec Price and Matthew Justice
* Joshua Bishop, Nathan Zegura, Sam Holloway & Tom Lawlor def. Jeff Jarrett, Members Only & Satnam Singh
* AIW Absolute Championship Match: Chuck Stone def. Isaiah Broner
#AIWABSO@dgarrinibc vs @shawmason_@FiteTV pic.twitter.com/HKEYnQKfcA
— Absolute Intense Wrestling (@aiwrestling) July 14, 2024
Unreal Ending for the Ladder Match in tonight’s @aiwrestling #AIWABSO
Congrats to @WesBarkley pic.twitter.com/CcRJCVW2GQ
— Nick Paulus (@NickPaulus) July 14, 2024
@hellosatnam is an absolute MONSTER #aiwabso @FiteTV @RealJeffJarrett @MyWorldPod pic.twitter.com/xoUrtMQoxx
— Absolute Intense Wrestling (@aiwrestling) July 14, 2024