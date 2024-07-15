AIW Absolution XVII Results 7.13.24: Jeff Jarrett In Eight-Man Tag Match, More

AIW Absolution XVII took place on Saturday night with Jeff Jarrett, Danhausen and more competing. You can see the full results below from the Cleveland show, which aired on Triller TV, per Fightful:

* Joseline Navarro def. Xia Brookside

* AIW Tag Team Championship Match: PME def. Money Shot

* Mikey Montgomery def. Joey Janela

* Derek Dillinger def. Danhausen

* Submit or Surrender Match: Shaw Mason def. Dominic Garrini

* AIW Intense Championship Ladder Match: Wes Barkley def. Eric Taylor, Alec Price and Matthew Justice

* Joshua Bishop, Nathan Zegura, Sam Holloway & Tom Lawlor def. Jeff Jarrett, Members Only & Satnam Singh

* AIW Absolute Championship Match: Chuck Stone def. Isaiah Broner