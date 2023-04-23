AIW Damn! Results 4.22.23: Matt Cardona Defends AIW Absolute Title, More

Absolute Intense Wrestling held their AIW Damn! show on Saturday night, with Matt Cardona in action and more. You can see the results from the Akron, Ohio show, which aired in FITE TV, below (per Fightful):

* Austin James def. Tyson Riggs

* Money Shot def. Bulking Season

* Steph De Lander def. Ziggy Haim

* AIW Tag Team Championship Match: The BitcoinboiZ (Eric Taylor & Mikey Montgomery) (w/ The Duke) (c) def. Trademark Name Army (Swoggle & Wes Barkley)

* Dominic Garrini def. Fred Rosser

* Steel Cage Match: Youthanazia def. The Philly Marino Experience

* AIW Intense Championship Match: Derek Dillinger def. Chase Oliver, Shaw Mason and Tom Lawlor

* Sam Holloway def. Kaplan

* AIW Absolute Championship Match: Matt Cardona def. Joshua Bishop