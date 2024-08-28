AIW Ends Contract With Triller TV

AIW’s contract with Triller TV has been terminated by the wrestling promotion. AIW promoter John Thorne announced on Wednesday that he terminated the promotion’s contract with the streaming platform on Friday and that all of AIW’s content is no longer on the platform.

Thorne did not specify the reasons for his decision to end AIW’s relationship with Triller TV. The platform was previously accused by Violence x Suffering of falling behind on payments, though it’s not clear if that is the case with AIW or if there was some other reason for the contract being ended.

Thorne wrote:

“As of Friday August 23rd I have terminated AIW’s contract with Triller and it appears all of our content has been removed as of this morning. I will keep everyone updated as we explore options for a new home for our video library and live streaming content in the coming weeks.”