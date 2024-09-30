AIW JT Lightning Invitational Tournament Results 9.28.24

Absolute Intense Wrestling held their 2024 JT Lightning Invitational Tournament on Saturday, and the results are online. You can check out the full results below from the Akron, Ohio show, per Cagematch.net:

* JT Lightning Invitational First Round Match: Eric Taylor def. Colin Delaney

* JT Lightning Invitational First Round Match: Mikey Montgomery def. Slim J

* JT Lightning Invitational First Round Match: Tom Lawlor def. Matt Makowski

* JT Lightning Invitational First Round Match: Tyson Riggs def. Dominic Garrini

* JT Lightning Invitational First Round Match: Titus Alexander def. Tre Lamar

* JT Lightning Invitational First Round Match: Tyler Jordan def. Derek Dillinger

* JT Lightning Invitational First Round Match: Jake Hager def. Matthew Justice

* JT Lightning Invitational First Round Match: Sam Holloway def. Isaiah Broner

* Dominic Garrini & Xay Garcia def. Alex Melee & Vik Vice

* JT Lightning Invitational Semifinal Match: Mikey Montgomery def. Tre Lamar and Tyler Jordan and Tyson Riggs

* JT Lightning Invitational Semifinal Match: Eric Taylor def. Jake Hager and Sam Holloway and Tom Lawlor

* AIW Intense Championship Match: Wes Barkley (c) def. Matt Makowski

* Joseline Navarro def. Megan Bayne

* AIW Absolute Championship Match: Chuck Stone (c) def. Shelby Wylder

* AIW Tag Team Championships Match: PME (Marino Tenaglia & Philly Collins) (w/ Bill Alfonso) (c) defeat The Production (Derek Dillinger & Katie Arquette)

* Joey Janela def. Slim J

* Amazing Red def. Matt Cross

* JT Lightning Invitational Finals: Eric Taylor def. Mikey Montgomery