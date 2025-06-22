AIW Kash Rules Everything Around Me Results 6.21.25: Priscilla Kelly In Action, More

AIW’s Kash Rules Everything Around Me took place on Saturday night in Akron, Ohio with Priscilla Kelly, Elayna Black and more competing. You can see the full results below from the show, courtesy of Fightful:

* Derek Dillinger & Vincent Nothing def. Mathew Justice & Dominic Garrini

* Mikey Montgomery def. Alec Price

* The Cosmic Cowboys def. Kaplan & Tyson Riggs

* Priscilla Kelly def. Katie Arquette

* Austin James def. Vik Vice, Kid Kash and Slim J

* Elayna Black def. Joseline Navarro. Kelly attacked Black after the match.

* Isaiah Broner, Eric Taylor, Tyler Jordan, & Tre Lamar def. Chuck Stone, Wes Barkley & PME