WWE NIL Standout AJ Ferrari Vows To Become World Champion

AJ Ferrari, a WWE NIL signee, recently had a chat with The Schmo. During the interview, Ferrari said he plans on holding the WWE Championship one day (via Fightful):

On going for WWE gold one day: “The whole thing has been awesome, just getting here, being here with my family, experiencing it, really showing me what WWE is like. I’m really excited, they will have me out there soon. [within] the next couple of years, so I’m super hyped. I’m going to get that belt soon. Sorry everybody better watch out, and stay tuned, I’m going to win a couple more [National championships], and then that belt is going to be mine,” said AJ.

On being a fan of Brock Lesnar: “I’m a big fan of Brock Lesnar, but, for me, I’m going to be my own person. AJ Ferrari, Mr. Fast Twitch, I’m not here to play no games. I’m the quickest, slickest, fastest Ferrari ever built. People are going to see that, they’re going to see me going out there doing my thing. Do you know what time it is, baby? It’s gains-o’clock, and you guys are going to see that whenever I hit that 665 deadlift Flex on them. They’re going to realize they don’t want the smoke,” he said.