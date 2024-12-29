wrestling / News

AJ Francis Was Backstage At AEW Worlds End

December 29, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AJ Francis TNA Impact 6-6-24 Image Credit: TNA

AJ Francis has confirmed that he was backstage at last night’s AEW Worlds End. The TNA star took to Twitter to confirm a report by Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp that he was at Saturday’s AEW PPV, posting a photo of his backstage pass and writing:

“‘One Day Talent’

Thank you to @TonyKhan @QTMarshall & @ShawnDean773 for allowing me to see some friends and have a fun night.”

