AJ Francis Was Backstage At AEW Worlds End

AJ Francis has confirmed that he was backstage at last night’s AEW Worlds End. The TNA star took to Twitter to confirm a report by Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp that he was at Saturday’s AEW PPV, posting a photo of his backstage pass and writing:

“‘One Day Talent’ Thank you to @TonyKhan @QTMarshall & @ShawnDean773 for allowing me to see some friends and have a fun night.”