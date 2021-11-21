wrestling / News

AJ Francis Holds 5th Annual Canned Food Drive to Benefit Homeless Children at Sarah’s House

November 21, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Draft Hit Row, Top Dolla, AJ Francis

– Former WWE Superstar Top Dolla of Hit Row, aka AJ Francis, held his 5th Annual Canned Food Drive today, which was able to collect 15 full shopping carts to benefit homeless children at Sarah’s House in Fort Meade, Maryland this weekend.

Francis thanked those who donated for their help and support. With the donations, the children at Sarah’s House will receive food for the entire holiday season. You can view his tweets on the food drive below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AJ Francis, Top Dolla, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading