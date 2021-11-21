AJ Francis Holds 5th Annual Canned Food Drive to Benefit Homeless Children at Sarah’s House

– Former WWE Superstar Top Dolla of Hit Row, aka AJ Francis, held his 5th Annual Canned Food Drive today, which was able to collect 15 full shopping carts to benefit homeless children at Sarah’s House in Fort Meade, Maryland this weekend.

Francis thanked those who donated for their help and support. With the donations, the children at Sarah’s House will receive food for the entire holiday season. You can view his tweets on the food drive below.

Dear @Fightful @nodqdotcom @Cultaholic @PWMania @WrestlingInc @davemeltzerWON please report my 5th Annual Canned Food Drive was able to collect 15 full shopping carts for the homeless children at Sarah’s House in Fort Meade, MD this weekend. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/5PGbLN6a0f — A.J. Francis aka FRAN¢ (@AJFrancis410) November 21, 2021