AJ Francis Says Lacey Evans Was One of the Nicest People He Dealt With In WWE

AJ Francis had some praise for his fellow WWE alum Lacey Evans recently. The former Top Dolla spoke about Evans during an interview with Sportskeeda’s WrestleBinge, defending her from some of the criticism that she’s had online.

“To [L]acey’s credit, you know, she gets a lot of flak online,” Francis said (per Wrestling Inc). “But in person, she was genuinely one of the nicest people that I had to deal with during my time in WWE. And it’s funny because, like, she said that WWE wasn’t her passion, and I know what she means by that, but as hard as she worked, it had to be.”

Evans exited WWE back in August and has since spoken about her time there, noting that she enjoyed it but that it was, as Francis alluded to, never her passion. She has said that she’s potentially open to wrestling again but is more focused on working in her community and spending time with her family.