AJ Francis Says He Wants More Matches With Influencers

AJ Francis says he’d like to get more matches with social media creators on his resume. The TNA star faced Muscle Man Malcolm last August and he spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp at WrestleCade, noting that he’s looking to get a match with creator Santi Zap among others. You can see highlights below:

On his matches with content creators: “Well, let me be clear. I’ve wrestled influencers. I’m trying to do one with [Santi.] I am doing one with BDE. I’ve already done one with Muscle Man Malcolm.”

On a possible match with Sapp: “Yeah I’m willing to do more. I’d love to do one with you. The only place in the world you could be a babyface is standing in the ring with me, right? So I love it. People are afraid to wrestle women. I wrestle women. I wrestle people of the trans community. Everybody. I respect everybody and I’ll wrestle anybody. The reason why is because you all have the same chance of actually beating my ass, which is zero. You know what I’m saying? So somebody who’s wrestled 20 years and you have the same possibility of kicking my ass… I can’t wait for you to go for a drop toe hold and for me to stand there and look at you and watch everyone around laugh. I’m still waiting. Book it, brother. Get it booked, we’ll do it for charity. We’ll do it for charity. Your money will go to charity. My money will go to a woman named Charity.”